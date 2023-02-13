Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $25,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OMC opened at $91.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

