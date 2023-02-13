ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $213.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.64, for a total transaction of $1,274,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,006,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.64, for a total transaction of $1,274,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,006,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,405. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

