Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $67.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.