Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,639 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.75.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

