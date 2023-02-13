Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,169 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 171.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.