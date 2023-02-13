Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $335.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.60. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

