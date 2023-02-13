iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,359,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $130,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,281,000 after buying an additional 286,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $97.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.