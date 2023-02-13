Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 814.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

PWR stock opened at $151.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

