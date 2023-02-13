Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,512 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $137.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.21%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.