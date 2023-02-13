Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,438 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in STERIS by 14.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in STERIS by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $192.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average of $189.49. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.