15,628 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 430,241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amcor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 100.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor Announces Dividend

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

