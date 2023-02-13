Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,415 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,112,000 after buying an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 628,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

EMN stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

