Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 430,241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

