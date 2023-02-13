1,012 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 906,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter.

ALNY stock opened at $215.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

