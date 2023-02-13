Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,346 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

