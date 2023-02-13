California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 40,106 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,106 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Crown worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 326.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 102.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $84.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

