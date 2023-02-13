Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 34,906,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,913,000 after purchasing an additional 112,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,982,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 481,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

ACGL stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

