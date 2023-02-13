Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Up 1.5 %

Evergy Company Profile

EVRG stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

