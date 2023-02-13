Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $108.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,636 shares of company stock worth $30,420,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

