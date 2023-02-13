Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,253,000 after buying an additional 51,168 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,183,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,243,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

