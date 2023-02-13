HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,344,000 after buying an additional 238,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $256.62 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

