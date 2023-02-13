Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $29.38 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $29,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $186.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.