Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 230,665 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $29,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Newmont by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $47.98 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

