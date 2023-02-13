Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.