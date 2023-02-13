Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,918 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $945.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.