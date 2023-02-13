Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 17,455 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,674 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.31% of Credicorp worth $29,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $127.10 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.21 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

