Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of SunOpta worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,126,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 305,657 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $246,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

