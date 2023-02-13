Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 65,446 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,446 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 135,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.92 on Monday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.