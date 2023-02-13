Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $115.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

