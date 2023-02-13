Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Terex Trading Up 5.5 %

TEX stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

