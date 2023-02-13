Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average is $146.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

