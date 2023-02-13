Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $279,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

