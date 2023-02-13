Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,679 shares of company stock worth $11,928,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.