Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Endava were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,113,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,465,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

NYSE DAVA opened at $90.63 on Monday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

