Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 255,773 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,773 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of ADC Therapeutics worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ADC Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. Bank of America downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

