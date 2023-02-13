Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

