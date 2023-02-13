Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,863 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Clover Health Investments worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 311.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 6,018,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 329,673 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 2,787,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 797,158 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

