Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

NYSE MT opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.91.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

