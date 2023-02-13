Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $55,000 Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,249 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 841,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 566,385 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,027.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 123,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.35 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.95% and a negative net margin of 349.72%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

