Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 196,648 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,648 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Paramount Group worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

