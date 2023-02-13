Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $130,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on SQM. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
