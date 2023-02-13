Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

RHP opened at $91.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

