Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.04 Million in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
NYSE FMX opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $88.50.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
