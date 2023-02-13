Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,010 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,589.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 504,156 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.