Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,510 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,560 ($30.77) to GBX 2,510 ($30.17) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.07) to GBX 2,600 ($31.25) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,850 ($22.24) to GBX 1,920 ($23.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.28) to GBX 2,621 ($31.51) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Future Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS FRNWF opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Future has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $51.21.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

