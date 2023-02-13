Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRNWF. TD Securities cut shares of Greenlane Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

