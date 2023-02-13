Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €93.00 ($100.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Legrand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.14.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.