NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NEXON Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEXON stock opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.73. NEXON has a 12-month low of C$16.08 and a 12-month high of C$25.09.

Get NEXON alerts:

NEXON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.