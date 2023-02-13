Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OFSTF. TD Securities downgraded Carbon Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.19.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Stock Up 9.2 %

Carbon Streaming stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Carbon Streaming has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of -58.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.