B. Riley Raises Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target to C$33.00

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VNWTF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

