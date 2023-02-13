B. Riley Raises Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Price Target to C$33.00

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VNWTF opened at $16.50 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
